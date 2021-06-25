-
Adam Schenk shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Schenk had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Schenk's 178 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 fifth green, Schenk suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
