June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Adam Long hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Long finished his round tied for 133rd at 4 over; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley, Kramer Hickok, and Kevin Kisner are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Ian Poulter, Brice Garnett, Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, Ryan Armour, and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
Adam Long got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Long to 1 over for the round.
Long tee shot went 200 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Long to 2 over for the round.
Long hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Long's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
