June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
June 25, 2021
Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 133rd at 4 over; Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson are tied for 1st at 8 under; Russell Henley and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadwin had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Hadwin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 2 over for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 over for the round.
