Abraham Ancer putts well in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Travelers Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his round tied for 57th at 2 under; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 9 under; Bubba Watson and Jason Day are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Justin Rose, Brice Garnett, K.H. Lee, Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Seamus Power, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Abraham Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Ancer hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
After a 250 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Ancer's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
