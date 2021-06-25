-
Aaron Wise shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Travelers Championship
June 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Wise hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Bubba Watson is in 1st at 8 under; Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Mark Hubbard, and Ryan Armour are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Wise had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Wise's tee shot went 242 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Wise hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Wise's 104 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Wise had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Wise's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.
