Zach Johnson shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Zach Johnson hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under with Kevin Stadler and Sepp Straka; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Kramer Hickok, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 5 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Johnson's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
Johnson tee shot went 252 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
