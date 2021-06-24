-
Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 95th at 1 over; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Clark's tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 ninth, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Clark hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Clark had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
