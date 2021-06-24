-
William McGirt shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
William McGirt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, McGirt missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left McGirt to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, McGirt had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to even for the round.
McGirt got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.
