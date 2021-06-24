-
Will Gordon shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Will Gordon hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 96th at 1 over; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Gordon's 84 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
Gordon got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Gordon's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.
At the 296-yard par-4 15th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Gordon had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Gordon's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.
