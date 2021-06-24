-
Vincent Whaley shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vincent Whaley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 45th at 1 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 322 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Whaley chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Whaley to even for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
