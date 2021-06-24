-
Vaughn Taylor finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 56th at even par; Kramer Hickok and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 6 under; Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Taylor's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at even for the round.
