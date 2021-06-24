-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Tyler McCumber hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, McCumber's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th McCumber hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 4 under for the round.
McCumber got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCumber to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, McCumber's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, McCumber his chip went 21 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
