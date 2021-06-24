-
Tyler Duncan rebounds from poor front in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.
On the par-4 first, Tyler Duncan's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Duncan's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Duncan had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Duncan's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Duncan hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
