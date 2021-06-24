-
-
Troy Merritt putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Troy Merritt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 6 under; Henrik Norlander, Kramer Hickok, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Troy Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Troy Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Merritt had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Merritt chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to even for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
-
-