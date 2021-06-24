-
6-over 76 by Tony Finau in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau's solid wedge yields birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Tony Finau hits his 69-yard wedge from the first cut to 9 feet and drains the birdie putt at the par-4 2nd hole.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Tony Finau hit 3 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 151st at 6 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 272 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Finau chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Finau's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 3 over for the round.
