Tom Lewis shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Lewis hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under with Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, John Pak, Cameron Smith, Zach Johnson, Patrick Reed, and Kevin Stadler; Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Talor Gooch, Stewart Cink, Sepp Straka, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Lewis chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Lewis had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lewis to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Lewis hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
