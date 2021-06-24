-
Tom Hoge shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Hoge hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under with Kevin Streelman, Cameron Smith, Kevin Stadler, Patrick Reed, Stewart Cink, and Tom Lewis; Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Talor Gooch, Sepp Straka, Kramer Hickok, Zach Johnson, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a 266 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Hoge chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Hoge hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Hoge had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Hoge's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Hoge hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
