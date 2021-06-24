-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 6 under; Kramer Hickok, Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Potter, Jr. had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Potter, Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.
