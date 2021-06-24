-
Talor Gooch delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the first at the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Talor Gooch hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his round tied for 1st at 6 under with Kramer Hickok; Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Talor Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Gooch's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gooch had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 6 under for the round.
