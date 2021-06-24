-
Sung Kang rebounds from poor front in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Sung Kang hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Sung Kang got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sung Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kang's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 141 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kang's 83 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
