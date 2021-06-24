-
Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Highlights
Stewart Cink birdies No. 6 to get to 4-under at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Stewart Cink hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a 304 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Cink chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Cink's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Cink had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 3 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Cink chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cink tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
