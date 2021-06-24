-
-
Stephen Stallings Jr. shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Stephen Stallings Jr. hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stallings Jr. finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Stallings Jr. hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Stallings Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings Jr. to even-par for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Stallings Jr.'s 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 2 under for the round.
-
-