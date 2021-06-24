-
-
Si Woo Kim shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 140th at 4 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Kim got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 3 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kim his second shot was a drop and his approach went 135 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kim's 106 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 12th, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 3 over for the round.
-
-