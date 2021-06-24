-
Sepp Straka putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Sepp Straka hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his round tied for 4th at 4 under with Talor Gooch, Zach Johnson, and Brice Garnett; Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Tom Lewis, Cameron Smith, Kevin Stadler, Patrick Reed, Stewart Cink, Kramer Hickok, and John Pak are tied for 8th at 3 under.
Sepp Straka got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sepp Straka to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Straka's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Straka had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Straka chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Straka's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.
