-
-
Sebastián Muñoz rebounds from poor front in first round of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Muñoz finished his round tied for 10th at 3 under; Beau Hossler is in 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Stewart Cink, Kramer Hickok, Zach Johnson, and Sepp Straka are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Sebastián Muñoz's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at 2 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Muñoz had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
-
-