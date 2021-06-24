-
Sebastian Cappelen shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sebastian Cappelen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to even for the round.
At the 420-yard par-4 17th, Cappelen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
Cappelen got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 2 over for the round.
