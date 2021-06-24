-
Sean O'Hair shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sean O'Hair hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 10th, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, O'Hair had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, O'Hair chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept O'Hair at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, O'Hair chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved O'Hair to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, O'Hair's his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, O'Hair hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.
