Seamus Power hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 9th at 4 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Power had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Power's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Power had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Power to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Power's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Power chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Power hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Power got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 13th, Power got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Power to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Power chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.