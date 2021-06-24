  • Scottie Scheffler putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler nearly holes out with his 163-yard approach, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler's 163-yard approach to a foot at Travelers

    In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler nearly holes out with his 163-yard approach, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 10th hole.