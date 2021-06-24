-
-
Scottie Scheffler putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
-
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler's 163-yard approach to a foot at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler nearly holes out with his 163-yard approach, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 10th hole.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Beau Hossler is in 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink, Sepp Straka, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, Scottie Scheffler's 163 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Scheffler had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Scheffler's 110 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Scheffler had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Scheffler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Scheffler's tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-