Scott Stallings shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Players compete in 15 1/2 hole competition at Travelers Championship
Players and caddies try to hit a 40-foot wide floating target at the 2021 Travelers Championship. Scott Stallings wins the closest-to-the-pin contest and $10,000 towards a charity of his choice, the Kids Play Free Junior Golf Initiative in Knoxville, Tennessee.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Scott Stallings hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 first, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Stallings's 141 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Stallings's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Stallings had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.
