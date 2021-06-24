-
-
Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Beau Hossler is in 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink, Sepp Straka, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 6th at 4 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Piercy had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Piercy's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
Piercy tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 1 under for the round.
-
-