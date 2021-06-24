-
Scott Harrington putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Harrington hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harrington finished his round tied for 34th at 1 under; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Scott Harrington's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Harrington to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
Harrington his second shot went 35 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 1 under for the round.
