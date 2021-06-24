Scott Brown hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; Kramer Hickok and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 6 under; Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Kevin Stadler, Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 10th hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Brown chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Brown hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 296-yard par-4 15th. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Brown had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Brown chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Brown's 94 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 third, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Brown's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Brown chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.