Satoshi Kodaira putts himself to a 7-under 63 in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira uses nice approach to set up birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Satoshi Kodaira lands his 140-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kodaira finished his round tied for 1st at 7 under with Kramer Hickok; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 12th, Satoshi Kodaira's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Satoshi Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Kodaira had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Kodaira hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Kodaira chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Kodaira to 7 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Kodaira's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kodaira to 8 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kodaira's tee shot went 225 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 under for the round.
