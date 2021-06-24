  • Satoshi Kodaira putts himself to a 7-under 63 in first round of the Travelers Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Satoshi Kodaira lands his 140-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Satoshi Kodaira uses nice approach to set up birdie at Travelers

