Sam Ryder putts well in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 34th at 1 under; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Sam Ryder chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.
Ryder missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ryder had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
