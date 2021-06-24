-
Sam Burns comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Burns hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Burns finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under with Kevin Stadler, Sepp Straka, and Zach Johnson; Kramer Hickok and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Sam Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Burns to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Burns had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Burns's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
