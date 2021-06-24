-
Ryan Moore putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Travelers Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his round tied for 65th at 2 over; Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, Maverick McNealy, Henrik Norlander, and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 5 under; Kramer Hickok, Sepp Straka, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 4 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Tom Lewis, Zach Johnson, Patrick Reed, Kevin Stadler, Cameron Smith, John Pak, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 9th at 3 under.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Ryan Moore's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Moore got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 4 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Moore hit his tee shot 278 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.
