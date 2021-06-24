-
-
Ryan Brehm shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 140th at 3 over; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Brehm's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 14th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.
Brehm hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 51-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.
-
-