Ryan Armour finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 74th at even par; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
Armour got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the 296-yard par-4 15th Armour hit his tee shot 294 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 third, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
