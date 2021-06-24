-
Russell Knox shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Russell Knox hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 129th at 3 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Knox got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
Knox hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 second. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Knox's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Knox had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 3 over for the round.
