-
-
Russell Henley shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Russell Henley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the 158-yard par-3 11th, Henley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Henley to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Henley's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Henley had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
Henley got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Henley hit his 102 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 ninth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
-
-