-
-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
-
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 73rd at 3 over; Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 1st at 5 under; Talor Gooch, Sepp Straka, Zach Johnson, and Brice Garnett are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Kevin Streelman, Tom Hoge, Tom Lewis, Cameron Smith, Kevin Stadler, Patrick Reed, Stewart Cink, Kramer Hickok, and John Pak are tied for 8th at 3 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Sabbatini got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 11th, Sabbatini missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Sabbatini at 2 over for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.
-
-