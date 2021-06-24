-
Roger Sloan shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Roger Sloan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 128th at 3 over; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Sloan hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Sloan's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Sloan got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.
At the 431-yard par-4 third, Sloan got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sloan to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 sixth, Sloan hit his 123 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.
