Robert Streb rebounds from poor front in first round of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Robert Streb hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Streb finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
Robert Streb got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Robert Streb to 1 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Streb chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 second, Streb chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Streb's 172 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streb hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Streb to 1 under for the round.
