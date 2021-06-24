-
Robby Shelton shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robby Shelton hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 126th at 3 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.
Shelton got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 17th hole, Shelton had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 second, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Shelton's his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
