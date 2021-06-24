-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Travelers Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Rob Oppenheim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 95th at 1 over; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Oppenheim had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Oppenheim chipped in his fourth shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
At the 411-yard par-4 12th, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Oppenheim chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 16th, Oppenheim hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 17th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Oppenheim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
