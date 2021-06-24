-
Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
June 24, 2021
Highlights
Rickie Fowler's bunker play leads to birdie at Travelers
In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Rickie Fowler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Fowler's 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Fowler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Fowler's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fowler had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 11th, Fowler hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 296-yard par-4 15th, Fowler chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
