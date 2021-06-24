-
Richy Werenski putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok are tied for 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 13th, Richy Werenski chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Werenski had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
