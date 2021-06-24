-
Rafael Campos shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 24, 2021
Rafael Campos hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Travelers Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Campos finished his round tied for 124th at 2 over; Kramer Hickok is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Beau Hossler, Brice Garnett, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 second hole, Campos chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Campos at even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 431-yard par-4 third hole, Campos had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 sixth, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Campos to even-par for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 seventh, Campos reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Campos at 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Campos's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 10th, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 1 over for the round.
On the 523-yard par-5 13th, Campos got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Campos to 2 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 14th hole, Campos reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 16th, Campos's his second shot went 34 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Campos's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 2 over for the round.
