Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Travelers Championship
June 24, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Travelers Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 116th at 2 over; Satoshi Kodaira is in 1st at 8 under; Kramer Hickok is in 2nd at 7 under; and Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 6 under.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Cabrera Bello's 162 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 fifth, Cabrera Bello's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Cabrera Bello's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
